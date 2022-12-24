Mill Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

