Mill Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

