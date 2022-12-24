Mill Capital Management LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

