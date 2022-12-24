Mill Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $177,361,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $11,883,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

