Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 9,834 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after buying an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after buying an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

