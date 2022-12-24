Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.