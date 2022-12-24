Michael (Rusty) Nelligan Acquires 8,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,131 ($13.74) per share, with a total value of £90,480 ($109,912.54).

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,135 ($13.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.61. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 937 ($11.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,242 ($27.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,146.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,262.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 25.30 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

ICP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($24.48) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

