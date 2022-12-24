Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $321,656.34 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00011524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.57 million and $321,656.34 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,562,597 coins and its circulating supply is 16,781,364 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

