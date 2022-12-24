Metal Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004344 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $48.66 million and $78.82 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

