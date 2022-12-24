Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $39,911.40 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $47,999.70.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $118.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,758,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $352.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.24). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,244,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

