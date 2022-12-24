Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MESA. Cowen cut their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

