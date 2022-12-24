MELD (MELD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a market capitalization of $52.76 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,861,716,827 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01843152 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,431,217.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

