Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 4.5%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €2.08 ($2.21) and last traded at €2.11 ($2.24). Approximately 893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.21 ($2.35).

Medigene Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €2.25 and a 200 day moving average of €2.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 million and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Medigene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.