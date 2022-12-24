MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,667,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after acquiring an additional 395,302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

