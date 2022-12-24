Mdex (MDX) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Mdex (MDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Mdex has a total market cap of $68.66 million and $3.52 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,268,747 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

