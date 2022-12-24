McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.57. 1,269,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,542. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.30. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

