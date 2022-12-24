Mathes Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

