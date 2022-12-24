Mathes Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc. owned 0.05% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

