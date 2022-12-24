Mathes Company Inc. Acquires New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 13.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 321.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

About Trade Desk

TTD opened at $44.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.