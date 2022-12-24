Mask Network (MASK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48.70 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $158.61 million and $48.70 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00013802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $873.17 or 0.05182226 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00500551 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.15 or 0.29657889 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

