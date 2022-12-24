Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,198. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

