Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 589,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $50.56.

