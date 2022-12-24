Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 913 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 433.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

GSG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 869,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,240. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.