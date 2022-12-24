Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,467 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,624. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

