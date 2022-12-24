Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,636 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 2.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 204,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

