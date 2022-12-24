Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,528 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $97.97. 4,823,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

