Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,877 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $271,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 239,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 919,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 237,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,131. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

