Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,386 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 3.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,603. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

