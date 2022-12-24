Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $110.86. 179,442 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

