Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,373,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,671,140. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

