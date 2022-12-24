Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $100,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $657.68 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.