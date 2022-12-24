Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 68,866 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,866 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.64% of DoubleVerify worth $28,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after buying an additional 605,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,893,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $270,236.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $270,236.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $221,605.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,819.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DV stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 0.44.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DV shares. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

