Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,443 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 29,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

