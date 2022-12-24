Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 12,243 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.8% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Novartis worth $136,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.