Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 120,876 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,876 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $71,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $333.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $669.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

