Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $483.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $347.00 and a one year high of $498.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.30.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

