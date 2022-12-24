Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 2.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 1.37% of FMC worth $182,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.15. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.