Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $78.85 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dollar Tree worth $78,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $141.91 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

