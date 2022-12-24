Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $46.12 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $46,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 563,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

