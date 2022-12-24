Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $59,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after acquiring an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $410.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

