Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Evercore ISI

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.36.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $273.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $315.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 683.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.