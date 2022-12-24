Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Oppenheimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($15.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.36.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $273.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $315.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

