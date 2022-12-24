M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.08

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 138964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBAC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,692,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $8,780,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 513.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

