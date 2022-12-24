Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $454.95 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.