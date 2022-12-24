LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

