Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Trading Up 2.6%

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
Loncar China BioPharma ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loncar China BioPharma ETF (CHNA)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.