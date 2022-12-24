Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216.12

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $216.12 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,054,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,016,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00299797 USD and is up 15.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,012.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

