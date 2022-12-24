Liquity Price Up 1.8% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $53.75 million and approximately $467,261.50 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00003557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,690,398 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

