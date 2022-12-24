Linear Price Hits $0.0052 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $52.45 million and $337,644.05 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

