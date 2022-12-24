Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 4.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,456,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $329.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.18 and a 200-day moving average of $299.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

